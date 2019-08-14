 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec City police investigating possible hate crime after clothing boutique vandalized

The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec City police say they’ve opened an investigation into a possible hate crime after the owner of a clothing boutique that sells Islamic headscarves reported that someone had smeared feces on the front door of the shop.

Sgt. Etienne Doyon says police received a complaint Monday morning after the vandalism was discovered by the owner of the shop on a major artery running through the St-Sacrement neighbourhood of the provincial capital.

Doyon says it was the only shop targeted in the area, and it had filed another complaint in June.

Police say they’re not divulging the exact location of the boutique for security reasons.

The shop sells a variety of clothing, including hijabs and other religious attire.

The boutique’s owner, a Tunisian man, spoke to Radio-Canada anonymously, expressing concern for the safety of his family and saying whoever is behind the actions could return at any time.

He says that his wife works at the shop and his children frequent it while he works elsewhere.

