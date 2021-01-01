Quebec City police issue 52 tickets for New Year’s Eve violations of lockdown rules

Quebec City police say they issued 52 tickets for violations of the province’s COVID-19 regulations on Thursday night over gatherings in the city’s Parliament Hill area.

Police say they’d been advised that private gatherings were planned in the area in violation of a regional ban.

The New Year’s Eve tickets come after the force said this week it had issued 41 tickets between Dec. 21 and 27, most of them related to illegal gatherings.

The tickets can cost up to $1,546, including fees.

As of 4 a.m. on Friday, Montreal police said there were no major events in its jurisdiction overnight.

Earlier this week, Montreal police said they had issued 34 tickets for violations of COVID-19 regulations during the week of Dec. 21 to 27.

