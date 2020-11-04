 Skip to main content

Quebec City police say it wasn’t necessary to issue mass public alert over sword attack

The Canadian Press
Police cars block a road near the Chateau Frontenac, in Quebec City, on Nov. 1, 2020.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec City police say it wasn’t necessary to issue a mass public alert during the Halloween night stabbing rampage that left two dead and five injured.

Insp. Andre Turcotte said today the force felt it had the situation well under control last weekend.

Police tweeted at 11:57 p.m. Saturday, warning citizens of multiple victims, of a suspect in medieval clothing and ordering people to stay away from the crime scene in Old Quebec.

An hour later, they announced through the same account the accused was under arrest.

Turcotte says police were comfortable not issuing a mass communication given few people were out and bars and restaurants were closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

A 24-year-old man from a suburb north of Montreal, who police say chose victims at random, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

