Open this photo in gallery: Guylaine Potvin's life was cut short when she was killed nearly 24 years ago.HO/The Canadian Press

Crime scene photos presented in a Quebec cold case murder trial on Wednesday offered glimpses into the life of a 19-year-old junior college student whose life was cut short nearly 24 years ago.

Court testimony and photo evidence helped paint a picture of Guylaine Potvin as a conscientious student, a teenager who loved to talk and watch wedding TV shows, and a motherly type who was protective of her friends, despite her young age.

Potvin was found dead on April 28, 2000, in the basement apartment where she lived in Jonquière, Que., some 215 kilometres north of Quebec City.

More than 20 years later, Marc-André Grenon was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault in Potvin’s death. He was tracked down after police made use of a project run by Quebec’s forensics lab that matches DNA with male surnames; DNA on two drinking straws he had discarded were found to be a match with the evidence from the crime scene.

Grenon has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

On Wednesday, the third day of Grenon’s trial heard from a retired police crime scene technician who was called to Potvin’s apartment after her body was found.

Superior Court Justice François Huot, who is presiding over the jury trial in Chicoutimi, Que., ordered the video link closed for portions of André Lecomte’s testimony that included his presentation of photos of the victim’s body.

Those who weren’t in the courtroom only saw photos that provided small insights into her life in the basement apartment she shared with roommates. The photos included images of a large white teddy bear wearing a bow tie on the floor of her room, a school bag on a living room couch and a computer and large radio in her room. Also entered into evidence was a photo of a letter Potvin wrote to her roommate, encouraging her to have a good weekend and look after herself.

“Take care of yourself, disconnect a bit, a lot, please,” read the letter, signed “Guylaine” followed by three x's. “We’re getting there and we'll stay alive.”

A previous witness who testified described Potvin as a conscientious student and a caring friend who looked out for others. Audrey St-Pierre told the trial on Tuesday that she and Potvin had spent the evening together prior to the death but had ended the night early to ensure they were ready to present a big project at school the next day.

St-Pierre said and Potvin spent most of their time together watching wedding TV shows, working on school and talking together for hours at a time. She told the court she jokingly called her friend “Mama Guylaine” because she was so protective.

Among Potvin’s last words to St-Pierre were for her to be careful while she walked home.

“She said, ’Be careful, it’s dark,’” she told the court.

St-Pierre said she called Potvin early the next morning, and became concerned when she didn’t pick up, because it “wasn’t like her.” She said she walked to her friend’s apartment, where she found Potvin lying face up on the bed, her face and lips blue.

Later Wednesday, Lecomte told prosecutor Pierre-Alexandre Bernard that the objects taken from the victim’s room included a condom box found at the foot of the bed with a spot of what appeared to be blood on it, and a brown leather belt with a broken buckle. Both items were sent to the province’s forensics lab for DNA testing, he said.

The crime scene technician said his impression of Potvin’s room was one of disorder. “Things were shaken up in that room,” he said.