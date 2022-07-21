Quebec comedian and radio host Philippe Bond says he’s withdrawing from public life after the publication of an article today featuring women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The article in La Presse described various incidents alleged by eight women against the popular comedian between 2006 and 2015.

In a short message to his Instagram account, Bond says he was stunned by what he read in the article.

He says he doesn’t recognize the person described in the story.

Out of respect for his collaborators and to not subject them to an avalanche of media questions, Bond says he’s retiring from public life, including his radio hosting duties and live shows.

He says he is overwhelmed by what his wife and children will have to go through and says he must take care of them first.

