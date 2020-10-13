 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Quebec commission launches investigation into deaths of two boys in Wendake

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Quebec’s human and youth rights commission is launching an investigation into the deaths of two young children in Wendake, Que., saying the boys' situation had previously been reported to youth protection.

The commission said in a statement that the goal of its investigation is to determine whether the children’s rights were violated.

The bodies of the boys, aged two and five, were found early Sunday morning in a home in Wendake, a Huron-Wendat First Nation near Quebec City. A judge has issued a publication ban on any information that could identify the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

A 30-year-old suspect turned himself in to Quebec City police and was later charged with second-degree murder in their deaths. He has not yet entered a plea.

The rights commission says it will investigate the case and issue recommendations to Quebec City youth protection authorities if warranted.

It says the investigation is private and no further information will be released.

