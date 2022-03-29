Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube speaks in Montreal, on March 29.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is giving itself three years to reform its beleaguered health-care system into something it says will be a source of pride for citizens.

The sweeping plan outlined by Health Minister Christian Dube today includes ending mandatory overtime for nurses, investing in home care and hospital upgrades, more partnerships with the private sector and better access to data.

Dube says that while the system has long been in need of reform, the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated why the government can’t afford to wait.

He says the Coalition Avenir Quebec government will introduce a single portal that Quebecers can use to access front-line health services, including booking an appointment with a family doctor for those who don’t have one.

The 50-item plan also promises to recruit more health workers, improve their working conditions, partner with private clinics to reduce surgical waiting lists and relieve pressure on doctors by delegating more responsibility to pharmacists, paramedics and specialist nurses.

Dube says the bulk of the funding will come from the $8.9-billion that was allocated for health-care system upgrades over the next five years in last week’s provincial budget.

