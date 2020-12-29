Quebec confirms province’s first case of new COVID-19 variant

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube takes part in a news conference at the legislature, in Quebec City, on Dec. 11, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s health minister on Tuesday confirmed the province’s first case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom, as authorities reported more than 2,300 new infections.

Christian Dube said the person who tested positive is a family member of someone who returned from the U.K. on Dec. 11. The Health Department said the traveller and three members of their family all tested positive, but only one of them has been confirmed to be carrying what’s know as the “S” variant.

Dube said the traveller wasn’t believed to have had “prolonged” contact with anyone else, and that the members of the family were isolating. He said the news doesn’t change current protocols around self-isolation.

“Analyses of the characteristics of this new strain are still ongoing in several countries and for the moment, there is no need to change the public health recommendations,” the news release read.

The variant was first identified in the U.K. but has since spread to several other countries and has been confirmed by health authorities in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Canada’s public health agency says while early data suggests the new variant may be more transmissible, there is no evidence the variant causes more severe symptoms of COVID-19 or impacts vaccine effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Quebec moved closer to the 200,000-case mark on Tuesday with the addition of another 2,381 cases of COVID-19. Sixty-four more deaths were reported, including 17 that occurred in the last 24 hours. A total of 22,500 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 by last count, including 2,857 on Monday.

Montreal police said Tuesday they received nearly 700 calls from citizens who reported people allegedly breaking health orders during the week of Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, and said they issued 34 tickets.

The number of tickets is only a fraction of the 353 fines the police reported issuing during the previous reporting period. A police spokesman declined to provide a reason for the reduction in ticketing, but noted that officers had more than doubled the number of inspections carried out in businesses, to 7,873, compared to 3,686 the week prior.

