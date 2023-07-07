The Quebec coroner’s office is confirming the identity of the woman killed in a landslide in the province’s Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region last weekend.

Pascale Racine, 44, was one of two people who died last Saturday in Riviere-Eternite, Que., about 260 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

As Quebec gets wetter because of climate change, risks of landslides increase

Earlier in the week, authorities identified the other victim killed after heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding as 48-year-old Pascal Heon.

Police divers found the two bodies on Tuesday evening.

A provincial engineer told a briefing the victims were trying to clear debris from a small landslide off a road when a larger landslide hit. A man who was with them managed to cling to a tree and was rescued.

More than 50 residents of the town were forced to leave their homes after the storm dumped 130 millimetres of rain in the space of two hours.