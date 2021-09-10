Quebec coroner outraged by delay in getting nurses to hard-hit Residence Herron

Open this photo in gallery Flowers and notes for loved ones are seen at a makeshift memorial in front of the CHSLD Herron seniors residence in Dorval, Que., on April 22, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec coroner says she is appalled by the amount of time it took to get nurses to a suburban Montreal long-term care home where 47 people died during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A first nurse arrived at Residence Herron on April 9, 2020 with a team of a dozen nurses she’d recruited herself, 10 days after regional health officials had seen the situation first-hand.

Before that date, managers at the regional health authority serving western Montreal had been helping out at the home, but only a few had formal nursing training.

Story continues below advertisement

How Quebec’s response to COVID-19 left 4,000 dead in long-term care homes

Misery at Herron nursing home continued for days after officials intervened, Quebec LTC inquest hears

Woman tells coroner’s inquest how small group of volunteers struggled to help at Quebec care home deserted by staff

That it took nearly 10 days for nurses to arrive angered coroner Gehane Kamel, who said it was known by that time that residents were slowly dying.

Asked why it took so long to deploy frontline staff to the Herron facility, nurse Marie-Eve Rompre said her bosses had told her they did not have the authority to formally manage the privately owned care home and fully take charge.

Kamel’s probe is examining 53 deaths at six long-term care homes and one seniors residence during the pandemic’s first wave.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.