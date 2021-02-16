Quebec coroner postpones public hearings into COVID-19 deaths at Montreal long-term care home

Open this photo in gallery The former Herron seniors residence, which was one of the hardest hit during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Montreal, on Feb. 15, 2021. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec coroner is suspending public hearings into deaths at a Montreal long-term care home that was among the hardest hit in the province during the first wave of COVID-19.

Faced with a request for a postponement Monday from a lawyer representing the owners of Residence Herron, coroner Gehane Kamel decided today to put off the hearings until September.

Nadine Touma, a lawyer representing Herron’s owners, had asked for the delay because prosecutors haven’t decided whether to charge her clients criminally, and she said the inquest could prejudice her clients.

Kamel says she was faced with a heartbreaking decision and didn’t want her decision to be appealed to Quebec Superior Court, which could lead to lengthy delays in the process.

While she says her primary concern is the families who’ve been waiting for answers, she noted the last time an inquest was tied up with legal challenges, it ended up being delayed four years.

The inquest will be suspended until March 29, when it will pick up in Joliette, Que., with hearings looking at another long-term care home.

Kamel’s mandate covers events at Herron and six other homes across the province last spring during the first wave of COVID-19.

