Quebec coroner questions why more wasn’t done for neglected residents at Montreal-area LTC home

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Flowers and notes for loved ones are seen at a makeshift memorial in front of the CHSLD Herron seniors residence on April 22, 2020 in Dorval, Que.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Quebec coroner overseeing an inquiry into long-term care deaths is questioning why more wasn’t done to help residents at a Montreal-area home where dozens died.

Coroner Gehane Kamel has repeatedly asked why it took regional health authorities days to get more employees and front-line staff to Residence Herron when they were aware by March 29, 2020 that residents weren’t getting enough to eat or drink at the understaffed private facility.

Kamel raised the issue again today as witnesses from the regional health authority took the stand, describing a chaotic situation that persisted at the care home well into early April.

How Quebec’s response to COVID-19 left 4,000 dead in long-term care homes

She asked one witness why residents weren’t transferred to other facilities, with the witness suggesting the entire system was overwhelmed by staff shortages and there were fears of overloaded emergency and intensive care units and COVID-19 spread.

The coroner’s mandate is to investigate 53 deaths at six long-term care homes and one seniors residence – including 47 at Herron – during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Testimony is winding down in this final stage of the hearings, with the owner of the residence expected to take the stand on Wednesday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

