Quebec Court of Appeal rejects request to suspend province’s secularism law

The Quebec Court of Appeal has rejected a request to suspend the central elements of the province’s secularism law.

A national Muslim organization, a civil liberties group and a university student who wears the hijab were seeking to have the law suspended while their full legal challenge is heard.

They argued people are already being denied employment because they wear religious symbols.

Bill 21, adopted last June, prohibits some public sector workers, including teachers, police officers and prison guards, from wearing religious symbols on the job.

