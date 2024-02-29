Open this photo in gallery: Women wear hijabs as they walk in the Old Port in Montreal, on Aug. 11, 2022.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled that the province’s secularism law, better known as Bill 21, is constitutional and has overturned a lower court ruling that exempted English school boards from the law.

In a decision today, the province’s highest court upholds much of a 2021 Quebec Superior Court ruling, which said the law’s use of the notwithstanding clause overrode infringements of fundamental rights.

The 2019 law declares the province is a secular state and includes a provision prohibiting public sector workers in positions of authority – including teachers, judges, and police officers – from wearing religious symbols on the job.

