Quebec is reporting 17 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus today and a rise of 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Health Department says 2,095 patients are in hospital with the disease, after 107 people were admitted in the last 24 hours and 93 were discharged.

Officials say the number of people in intensive care declined by four, to 136.

Earlier today, gyms and spas were allowed to reopen at half capacity across Quebec, after they were closed in December to reduce transmission of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Indoor sports and recreation activities can also resume today, including at colleges and universities, with a maximum of 25 participants per group.

Capacity limits at outdoor events are increasing to 5,000 people, but sports competitions and tournaments remain prohibited until Feb. 28.

