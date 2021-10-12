Quebec daycare educators hold two-day strike over stalled contract negotiations

Open this photo in gallery Daycare workers demonstrate on the first day of rotating strikes in Montreal, on Oct. 12. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Some Quebec families are having to find alternate child care arrangements today and Wednesday due to a rotating strike in the province.

Educators from one of the major daycare workers’ unions, the Federation des intervenantes en petite enfance du Quebec, are picketing this week over stalled contract negotiations.

Today’s job action involves workers in Montreal, Laval, Lanaudiere, Monteregie and Estrie, while Wednesday’s takes place in Quebec City, Chaudiere-Appalaches and Abitibi-Temiscamingue.

Union president Valerie Grenon says the workers are fighting for better pay, more hiring to support existing staff and more resources for children with special needs.

She told a gathering Tuesday morning that workers are also worried about being forced to work mandatory overtime due to a shortage of educators in the network.

Educators from two other unions will hold separate two-days strikes this week and next.

