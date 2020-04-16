 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Quebec doctors answer Legault’s call for long-term care help amid COVID-19 outbreak

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec Premier Francois Legault responds to questions during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, at the legislature, in Quebec City, on April 15, 2020.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec doctors appear to have received Premier Francois Legault’s message that their help is needed on the COVID-19 front lines in long-term care homes.

The federation of medical specialists say more than 1,300 doctors have offered to provide assistance at the homes, which have accounted for more than half of the 487 COVID-19 deaths in the province.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters today the federal government is also prepared to help after receiving a formal request from Quebec Wednesday night, and the two governments are working on a response that could involve the Canadian Red Cross, military or volunteers.

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann told reporters Wednesday an agreement had been reached with federations representing doctors to have their members work in the long-term care homes – with specialists paid $211 an hour to assist nurses and orderlies for those shifts.

The premier noted that in public long-term care homes, nearly 1,400 employees are absent – a number that spikes to 2,000 when including private homes. Some have tested positive for COVID-19 and others fear being infected.

Ninety per cent of COVID-19 deaths registered in the province involve victims 70 and older.

A statistical breakdown by provincial health authorities indicates 70 per cent of deaths reported are in long-term care and seniors homes.

Legault’s appeal to doctors Wednesday was not his first, but he was more blunt about the serious lack of manpower to provide basic care – feeding and bathing patients and administering medications.

Dr. Diane Francoeur, head of the federation of medical specialists, says doctors are stepping up.

“Mr. Legault, you asked family doctors and specialists to find 2,000 doctors to come and help CHSLD staff,” Francoeur wrote on Twitter. “Some 1,300 medical specialists have already answered your call in just a few hours, and it will continue.”

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is putting a call out to doctors who are usually specialists and general practitioners to lend a hand at shortstaffed long-term care homes. The Canadian Press

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Related topics

Read most recent letters to the editor.

