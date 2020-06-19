 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Quebec eases restrictions on residents in long-term care homes hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A worker looks out the window at the Vigi Mount Royal seniors' residence, in Montreal, on May 1, 2020.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is easing restrictions on residents in long-term care homes that have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents of facilities that do not have active COVID-19 cases can now receive visitors inside, meet people outdoors and participate in group activities.

They are also allowed to leave the facilities unaccompanied and remain out for more than 24 hours.

Volunteers and hairdressers will also be allowed inside the facilities as of June 26.

Quebec today reported an additional 167 COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths – 30 of which occurred before June 11 – bringing the provincial totals to 54,550 cases and 5,375 deaths.

More than 64 per cent of the deaths in the province have been in long-term care facilities.

The federal and Ontario governments are about to test a smartphone app that can alert users if they've been close to someone who has later tested positive for COVID-19, Justin Trudeau says. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

