Quebec eases restrictions on residents in long-term care homes hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery A worker looks out the window at the Vigi Mount Royal seniors' residence, in Montreal, on May 1, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is easing restrictions on residents in long-term care homes that have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents of facilities that do not have active COVID-19 cases can now receive visitors inside, meet people outdoors and participate in group activities.

They are also allowed to leave the facilities unaccompanied and remain out for more than 24 hours.

Volunteers and hairdressers will also be allowed inside the facilities as of June 26.

Quebec today reported an additional 167 COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths – 30 of which occurred before June 11 – bringing the provincial totals to 54,550 cases and 5,375 deaths.

More than 64 per cent of the deaths in the province have been in long-term care facilities.

