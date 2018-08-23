 Skip to main content

Quebec election campaign to officially kick off as Liberals seek new mandate

The Canadian Press

Quebec Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard smiles as he walks to visit his campaign bus Aug. 23, 2018 as he launches the provincial election in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec political parties are at the starting line as the provincial election campaign kicks off today.

Campaign buses will fan out across the province for the next 39 days as the parties jockey for votes ahead of the Oct. 1 election.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard is expected meet with his cabinet for a brief meeting at 9 a.m. before walking to the office of Lt.-Gov. J. Michel Doyon some 30 minutes later.

Following a brief meeting, Doyon will sign two decrees formalizing the dissolution of the legislature and the start of the election campaign.

With the exception of a 19-month Parti Quebecois minority government between 2012 and 2014, the Liberals have been in power since 2003.

Couillard is seeking his second mandate as premier after winning a majority in April 2014, but the polls in recent months have suggested the Coalition Avenir Quebec is favoured.

The Liberal leader will speak to reporters following the election call before heading out on the campaign trail.

Some 50 days before election day, Couillard announced the campaign would begin Thursday and span 39 days — the longest possible under Quebec electoral law.

Liberal strategists have said privately it means more time for the Coalition under the microscope, but Couillard added the extra days were necessary because of the Labour Day weekend and the time needed to prepare for three debates.

Unofficially, parties have been on an election footing for months.

At dissolution, the Liberals will hold 68 seats, the PQ 28 and the Coalition 21.

There are also three Quebec solidaire members and five Independents in the 125-seat national assembly.

