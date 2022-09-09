Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault speaks at a news conference in Quebec City, on Sept. 9.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is promising to increase immigration to Quebec City as part of a plan to turn the provincial capital into Quebec’s “second metropolis.”

Legault’s party is being challenged in the Quebec City region by the Conservative Party of Quebec, which is polling second in the area.

Legault said today that if the CAQ is re-elected, it will work with local businesses to increase the percentage of immigrants who settle in the region and will support a tramway project that the Conservatives oppose.

Legault has also promised to build a tunnel connecting Quebec City to the south side of the St. Lawrence River, but feasibility studies remain ongoing.

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is announcing her party’s plan to improve access to health care in the Montreal-area Vaudreuil riding, which the Liberals won in 2018 but which polls suggest is being seriously threatened by the CAQ.

Quebec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, meanwhile, will be about 125 kilometres southwest of Legault, in Trois-Rivieres, Que., where he is releasing his party’s costed platform.

Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime is at an automobile dealership west of Quebec City, where he will discuss his election promise to remove the Quebec sales tax on some used products such as cars.

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is in Montreal holding a news conference about the state of Quebec’s schools.