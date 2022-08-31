Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault speaks in Quebec City on Aug. 28.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is promising to cap increases in hydro rates and other government-set fees at three per cent.

Legault told reporters on Day 4 of the election campaign that fees for such things as electricity, daycares and universities would rise with inflation every year, to a maximum of three per cent.

The CAQ leader made the promise this morning in Mont-St-Gregoire, Que., in the electoral district of Iberville – a riding the party won in 2018 but then lost after its member joined the Conservatives.

Claire Samson, who was booted from the CAQ in June 2021 after it learned she had donated $100 to the Conservatives under leader Eric Duhaime, gave the Conservatives their only seat in the legislature.

Meanwhile, the Parti Quebecois is promising to help Quebeckers fight inflation with a temporary and targeted allowance of $1,200 for people making less than $50,000 and of $750 for people making between $50,000 and $80,000.

The left-of-centre Quebec solidaire party is making an announcement on transportation today in Quebec City, while the Liberals are holding a news conference this morning in Saint-Agapit, Que., south of Quebec City.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.