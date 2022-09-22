Quebec party leaders will face off one final time ahead of the Oct. 3 election during a French-language televised debate tonight.

The incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec led by Francois Legault continues to enjoy a solid lead in the polls, and the other four main parties are in a fight for second place with just 11 days left before election day.

The debate, hosted by Radio-Canada, offers one more chance for the Liberal, Quebec solidaire, Conservative and Parti Quebecois leaders to make their pitch to Quebeckers.

None of the five party leaders have scheduled events today ahead of the debate, which will be divided into five sections: environment; the cost of living and the economy; health; education and services to citizens; and French language, immigration and identity.

All five party leaders are also scheduled to appear live on “Tout le monde en parle,” on Sunday night, a popular prime time talk show.

Some good news came late Wednesday for Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade when a Quebec Superior Court justice ruled that her party’s candidate in Matane-Matapedia, who had initially been disqualified, can run, meaning the Liberals will have candidates in all 125 ridings.