Canada Quebec environment minister names two companies in dead fish investigation

GATINEAU, Que.
The Canadian Press
Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette fields questions at the closing news conference of the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment meeting in Halifax on June 27, 2019.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s environment minister said Thursday that his department had identified two companies responsible for the large number of dead fish that have been washing up in the Lièvre and Outaouais rivers in western Quebec in recent weeks.

Benoit Charette said he issued a notice to Énergie La Lièvre and Services Énergie Brookfield in connection with the incidents.

He said in a statement that the fish died as a result of dissolved gas supersaturation stemming from activities at the Masson hydro plant.

The Environment Department said a supersaturation occurs when the amount of dissolved gases in water is higher than normal, which can harm aquatic life.

Mr. Charette said the companies have been ordered to change their procedures at the plant to minimize supersaturation. They’ve also been told to inform the Environment Department if supersaturation levels surpass a specific threshold.

He is also requiring them to hire a recognized expert to study the issue and make recommendations to the government on what new rules and limits should be put in place.

