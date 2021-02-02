 Skip to main content
Quebec expected to loosen COVID-19 public health measures in some regions

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference at the legislature, in Quebec City, on Jan. 28, 2021.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The downward trend of daily reported infections and hospitalizations continued Tuesday in Quebec, ahead of an announcement later in the day by the premier during which he is expected to ease some restrictions.

Health officials reported 1,053 new infections and 38 deaths, including seven in the previous 24 hours. They said hospitalizations dropped by 34, to 1,110, and 178 people were in intensive care, a drop of five.

Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to hold a news conference in Quebec City alongside Health Minister Christian Dube and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of public health, to announce modifications to health orders that were set to expire next Monday.

Legault had imposed a provincewide curfew until at least Feb. 8 and closed all non-essential businesses across the province for the same period. Since that time, daily infections and hospitalizations reported across the province have declined steadily.

He suggested last week he was ready to ease restrictions related to businesses but indicated the curfew would remain. In-person dining, gyms, bars and entertainment venues have been closed across much of the province since October.

Meanwhile, Quebec’s legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, with opposition parties weighing in with their expectations on what should reopen. They called on the government to ease certain restrictions, particularly in regions relatively unscathed by the second wave of COVID-19.

Quebec has reported a total of 264,526 infections and 9,862 deaths linked to the virus. Health officials reported an additional 1,454 recoveries Tuesday for a total of 241,537. Quebec has 13,126 active reported cases.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says new restrictions on travel and flying will apply to people who have had COVID-19 vaccines. Under questioning from Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner, Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the science isn’t clear on vaccines’ effect on transmission of the novel coronavirus. The Canadian Press

