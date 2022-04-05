A woman walks by a sign advising of the mandatory wearing of masks and face coverings in Montreal, on Sept. 21, 2020.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is reversing its decision to lift its mask mandate and will instead maintain the health order for indoor public spaces until at least the end of the month.

Interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau told reporters today in Quebec City he changed his recommendation due to the rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the province.

The government had said the mask mandate would be removed in all indoor public spaces except transit by mid-April.

Boileau says that despite the fact thousands of health-care workers are isolating after contracting the disease, the situation in hospitals is under control.

Meanwhile, health officials are reporting 31 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a 72-patient rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Officials say there are 1,479 people in hospital with the disease after 219 patients were admitted in the previous 24 hours and 147 were discharged.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.