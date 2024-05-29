Quebec father charged with abduction of two children after Amber Alert

A Quebec man whose alleged actions triggered an Amber Alert this week has been charged with abduction and failing to provide the necessaries of life to his two young children.

The Crown prosecutor’s office says the man appeared in court on Tuesday to face the charges and is being kept in detention.

Police issued an Amber Alert Monday morning after a two-year-old boy and three-year-old girl went missing from St-Vallier, Que., about 30 kilometres east of Quebec City.

The alert was cancelled about six hours later when the children were found safe.

The case returns to court on June 6.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of victims or witnesses in the case.