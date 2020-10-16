 Skip to main content
Quebec First Nation near N.B. border reports its first case of COVID-19

POINTE-A-LA-CROIX, Que.
The Canadian Press
A First Nations community in Quebec just north of the New Brunswick border is reporting its first case of COVID-19.

The Listuguj First Nation issued a statement saying it was shutting down its government operations, except for critical services.

The Indigenous band says it received word from Quebec health officials late Thursday that a community member had tested positive for the virus and was placed in isolation.

The community is linked to Campbellton, N.B., by a bridge that spans the Restigouche River.

Despite having a very low infection rate since the pandemic began, New Brunswick has experienced two recent outbreaks, including one in the Campbellton area, where five new cases were reported Friday.

Health authorities say the Moncton and Campbellton health zones will remain in the orange alert level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan, which bans most indoor and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.

The province said Wednesday that contact tracing has confirmed that the source of an outbreak in Moncton was travel-related.

Cases were also confirmed at four schools in the province in the past week, and officials say in-class learning won’t resume for some students until later this month.

As of Friday, there were 92 active cases in the province, and four people were in hospital.

