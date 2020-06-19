Quebec forecasts $15-billion deficit as COVID-19 pandemic erases province’s projected surplus

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard presents a financial update at the legislature, in Quebec City, on June 19, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec is projecting a $15-billion deficit for the current fiscal year, three months after Finance Minister Eric Girard forecast a surplus of nearly $3-billion.

Girard’s economic update, released today, also plans for a second wave of COVID-19, setting aside $4-billion to manage the fallout.

Before the pandemic, Girard had estimated in early March the fiscal year would end with a $2.7-billion surplus, but he now says Quebec is looking at a $14.9-billion hole in its 2021-21 budget.

The update says the COVID-19 crisis forced the province to inject $3.7-billion in the health sector, as well as $1-billion to help workers and another $2-billion for companies.

Since March, provincial revenues fell by $8.5-billion.

Girard expects the province’s GDP to shrink this year by 6.5 per cent, when just three months ago, he predicted it would grow by 2 per cent.

