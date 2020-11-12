Quebec forecasts $15-billion deficit for 2020-21 fiscal year due impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard speaks at the legislature, in Quebec City, on June 19, 2020. The Canadian Press

The Quebec government expects the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will leave it with a $15-billion deficit this fiscal year.

The province will remain in the red in 2021-2022, with a forecast deficit of $8-billion.

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is presenting an economic update this afternoon revealing the extent of the damage COVID-19 has done to the province’s finances.

Last month, Girard told a legislature committee that the government didn’t plan to table a balanced budget before 2025.

In the budget he presented in March just before the pandemic, Girard had forecast Quebec’s economy would grow this fiscal year by about 2 per cent.

The update comes the same day the Montreal released its budget – which is balanced.

