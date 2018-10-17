Legault Year One: How the CAQ plans to transform Quebec

Quebec has its first right-wing government since the Union Nationale in 1970, with the reins of power held by a political party that didn’t exist until seven years ago. With François Legault in office as premier, the Coalition Avenir Québec promises to radically alter the province’s course on immigration, the economy, education and more.
Quebec’s new political reality will be closely watched ahead of 2019′s federal election, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs for re-election with his provincial Liberal counterparts in a greatly weakened state, and the federal Conservatives hoping for a potential ally in Mr. Legault.
Check back here in the coming weeks and months for The Globe and Mail’s full coverage of what’s going on.
Who’s who
Mr. Legault is a millionaire airline executive who entered the National Assembly as a member of the Parti Québecois, serving in cabinet posts under premiers Lucien Bouchard and Bernard Landry. In 2011, after a brief retirement from politics, he co-founded the CAQ, uniting former separatists and nationalists under one conservative banner.
Mr. Legault was sworn in by Lieutenant-Governor J. Michel Doyon on Oct. 18, where he announced his cabinet, made up of 13 men and 13 women, many of them political neophytes. Key ministers include:
- Geneviève Guilbault, public security and deputy premier
- Éric Girard, finance
- Simon Jolin-Barrette, immigration, diversity and inclusion
- Jean-Francois Roberge, education
- Sonia LeBel, justice and intergovernmental affairs
Religious symbols
“Reasonable accommodation,” “Quebec values,” “religious neutrality”: The terms have changed over the years, but every Quebec governing party has at some point tried to legally enforce its own version of secularism, each time raising thorny questions about civil rights, systemic racism and Islamophobia.
The Parti Québécois’s Charter of Quebec Values, which prohibited public servants from wearing religious symbols such as niqabs or turbans, foundered in 2014 when the Marois government was voted out of office. The Liberals, in turn, passed Bill 62 in 2017, which barred Quebeckers from wearing face coverings when using public services. That law was stalled in court before the province issued new guidelines shortly before the election.
Now Mr. Legault plans to ban authority figures such as teachers, police officers, judges and bureaucrats from wearing religious garments – and he’s willing to use the notwithstanding clause to shield such policies from constitutional challenges. Mr. Legault’s team has mused about a compromise to let existing public servants continue wearing what they have been, but that would prohibit new hires from wearing religious symbols or clothing.
MORE READING ON RELIGIOUS SYMBOLS
Editorial: By defending a crucifix, Quebec crosses the line into hypocrisy
Tories would not challenge proposed Quebec ban on religious symbols in the workplace, MP says
Immigration
Immigrants will have a harder time starting new lives in Quebec under a CAQ government: Mr. Legault promised to cut the annual quota by 10,000 people a year, and to subject newcomers to a “Quebec values” and French language test. During the campaign, Mr. Legault admitted some uncertainty about how those tests would work and whether immigrants could be expelled from Quebec for failing them. Regardless, the measures could spell trouble for for businesses and municipalities competing with the rest of Canada to retain immigrants and fill urgent labour shortages.
Cannabis
If you think Montreal is a laissez-faire haven of hedonism, you may think again once you try to smoke cannabis there. Mr. Legault wants Quebec to have Canada’s highest legal minimum age for buying cannabis: 21, up from 18 as his predecessor had decided. The PQ would also bar Quebeckers from smoking cannabis in all public places. Add to that Quebec’s pre-existing ban on growing cannabis at home, and you have some of the most restrictive drug policies in the country.
Brick and mortar (crown corp.)
Brick and mortar (private)
Online (crown corp.)
Online (private)
Grow your own
Sold through liquor stores
Yukon
NWT
Nunavut
Que.
PEI
Nfld.
Alta.
Sask.
Man.
Ont.*
N.B.
N.S.
B.C.
*THERE WON’T BE ANY BRICK AND MORTAR STORES IN ONTARIO UNTIL 2019.
MURAT YUKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL
Brick and mortar (crown corp.)
Online (crown corp.)
Brick and mortar (private)
Online (private)
Grow your own
Sold through liquor stores
Yukon
NWT
Nunavut
Que.
PEI
Nfld.
B.C.
Alta.
Sask.
Man.
Ont.*
N.B.
N.S.
*THERE WON’T BE ANY BRICK AND MORTAR STORES IN ONTARIO UNTIL 2019.
MURAT YUKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL
Online
Sold through liquor store
Crown corporation
Brick and mortar
Grow your own
Private sector
Yukon
NWT
Nunavut
Que.
PEI
Nfld.
B.C.
Alta.
Sask.
Man.
Ont.*
N.B.
N.S.
*THERE WON’T BE ANY BRICK AND MORTAR STORES IN ONTARIO UNTIL 2019.
MURAT YUKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL
MORE READING ON CANNABIS
Robert Everett-Green: Cannabis is inducing a panic in Quebec’s CAQ government
Quebec government’s cannabis plan could leave opening for organized crime, Trudeau says
Climate
Mr. Legault’s fellow premiers have been increasingly restive about the Trudeau government’s carbon tax, which aims to meet Canada’s commitments under the 2015 Paris climate-change accord. Starting Jan. 1, 2019, Ottawa can impose a minimum carbon price in any province without its own tax or cap-and-trade system, which Quebec has and which Mr. Legault plans to keep. That puts Mr. Legault on one side of a potentially messy legal battle between the provinces and Ottawa: Ontario, a former partner in the cap-and-trade regime with Quebec and California, backed out after Premier Doug Ford took office, while Alberta is putting its carbon tax on hold because of the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute and Saskatchewan is fighting the carbon tax in court.
Economy
Like his Ontario counterpart, Doug Ford, Mr. Legault ran for office on his business credentials, promising Quebeckers a leaner and more fiscally conservative government. The economy he inherits is a fairly stable one, thanks in part to balanced budgets and highly unpopular social-service cuts by his Liberal predecessor. The CAQ hopes to boost the finances even further by exporting more Hydro-Québec power, giving the province’s investment arm more power to attract foreign capital and matching Ontario’s promised cuts to corporate tax rates.
Trade
The night before Mr. Legault’s election, Canada struck a new proposed trade deal with the Trump administration, ending 14 months of haggling over how to replace the North American free-trade agreement. In the United States-Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA), the Trudeau government made a big concession: Opening 3.59 per cent of Canada’s protected dairy market to U.S. producers. That’s alarmed farmers in Quebec, the largest dairy-producing province, who fear competition with cheaper American products will hurt their revenue and system of production quotas. Mr. Legault has promised to fight for farmers' interests, and Mr. Trudeau plans at some point to compensate the farmers for their losses. In the meantime, Canadian manufacturers are still hampered by U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, which the USMCA breakthrough did not resolve.
Opposition parties
Until 2018, the Liberals and Parti Québécois ruled Quebec for almost 50 years, staking out both sides of the sovereignty debate without fear of serious challenges from smaller parties. Now, after an election where Quebec independence wasn’t an issue, the parties are shadows of their former selves: Premier Philippe Couillard’s Liberals fell from 70 seats to 32, while the PQ lost official party status and its leader lost his seat. The far-left Québec solidaire is now the biggest sovereigntist bloc in the National Assembly, with 10 seats to the PQ’s nine. For now, the Liberals are being led by former cabinet minister Pierre Arcand until they choose a permanent replacement for Mr. Couillard, who has retired from politics.
QUEBEC GENERAL ELECTION, 2014 VS. 2018
RESULTS 2014
Party
Seats
Number of votes candidate won by
CAQ
22
CAQ
LIB
QS
PQ
Less than 5,000
LIB
70
5,000 to 10,000
QS
3
Over 10,000
PQ
30
Montreal
RESULTS 2018
Party
Seats
Number of votes candidate won by
CAQ
74
CAQ
LIB
QS
PQ
LIB
32
Less than 5,000
5,000 to 10,000
QS
10
Over 10,000
PQ
9
VOTER TURNOUT 2014
Per cent
Less than 50
50 - 60
60 - 70
Over 70
VOTER TURNOUT 2018
Per cent
Less than 50
50 - 60
60 - 70
Over 70
MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL,
SOURCE: ELECTIONS QUEBEC
QUEBEC GENERAL ELECTION, 2014 VS. 2018
RESULTS 2014
Party
Seats
Number of votes candidate won by
CAQ
22
CAQ
LIB
QS
PQ
Less than 5,000
LIB
70
5,000 to 10,000
QS
3
Over 10,000
PQ
30
Montreal
RESULTS 2018
Party
Seats
Number of votes candidate won by
CAQ
74
CAQ
LIB
QS
PQ
Less than 5,000
LIB
32
5,000 to 10,000
QS
10
Over 10,000
PQ
9
VOTER TURNOUT 2014
Per cent
Less than 50
50 - 60
60 - 70
Over 70
VOTER TURNOUT 2018
Per cent
Less than 50
50 - 60
60 - 70
Over 70
MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL,
SOURCE: ELECTIONS QUEBEC
QUEBEC GENERAL ELECTION, 2014 VS. 2018
2014
2018
RESULTS
Seats
Seats
Number of votes
candidate won by
22
CAQ
74
CAQ
LIB
QS
PQ
70
LIB
32
Less than 5,000
3
QS
10
5,000 to 10,000
Over 10,000
30
PQ
9
Montreal
VOTER
TURNOUT
2014
2018
Per cent
Less than 50
50 - 60
60 - 70
Over 70
MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ELECTIONS QUEBEC
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.