Mathieu Lacombe responds to reporters' questions on Sept. 8, 2021 in Quebec City.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s governing party continues to make election promises even though the campaign hasn’t officially started.

Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe told reporters today that if the Coalition Avenir Québec is re-elected, the party would spend $1.4 billion over five years to convert all unsubsidized daycare spots into subsidized spaces.

Parents would pay $8.70 a day for the new spots – the same price charged at private subsidized daycares and at public daycares.

Lacombe says the CAQ wants to subsidize at least 56,000 additional daycare spots.

The announcement is one of several promises made by Quebec cabinet ministers this week ahead of an election campaign call, which is expected at the end of the month.

Quebec’s election is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.