The Quebec government has reached tentative agreements on working conditions with all the unions that are part of a labour alliance representing about 420,000 public sector workers.

The last deal was reached overnight with a union representing around 1,000 professional workers at several school boards near Montreal.

With the latest agreement, Quebec now has deals in principle with all the unions of the so-called “common front,” which launched a series of strikes starting in November that shut down schools and delayed surgeries.

The agreements do not include salaries and benefits, which are still being discussed.

Leaders of the common front have threatened to launch an unlimited strike early in the new year if deals for salaries and working conditions aren’t reached.

The province has still not reached deals with two major unions – one representing about 80,000 health-care workers, and another with 66,000 teachers who have been on unlimited strike since Nov. 23.