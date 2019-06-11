 Skip to main content

Canada Quebec government set to transfer three English schools in Montreal to French board

Quebec government set to transfer three English schools in Montreal to French board

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec’s Education Minister says he’ll issue a decree to transfer three English schools in Montreal to an overcrowded French board.

Jean-Francois Roberge told Montreal’s 98.5 FM that he plans to trigger the decree today but remains open to any last-minute proposals to avoid the forced transfer.

Last month, Roberge set a June 10 deadline for the English Montreal School Board to reach an agreement with the Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Ile or see the three schools transferred effective next September.

The English board has proposed a number of alternatives, including sharing the schools with the French board, but it was unable to reach a deal with its French counterparts.

While the English schools have been dealing with dwindling enrolment, the east-end board is short 3,000 spaces.

Roberge said cohabitation could have been a short-term solution but worried that shared schools would impede the ability of new arrivals to Quebec to learn French.

The minister says he would have preferred a negotiated resolution but doesn’t see how he can get around transferring the three northeastern Montreal schools: General Vanier and Gerald McShane elementary schools as well as John Paul I, a high school.

