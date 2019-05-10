 Skip to main content

date 2019-05-10

Quebec government targets three English schools in Montreal to ease French overcrowding

Quebec government targets three English schools in Montreal to ease French overcrowding

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
The Quebec government is telling the English school board serving Montreal that it will have to hand over three of its schools in the northeastern part of the city to deal with a shortage of space for French students in the area.

The plan was confirmed today by Education Minister Jean-François Roberge, who has given the English Montreal School Board one month to come up with an acceptable alternative plan.

Mr. Roberge says the French board in the area is short 3,000 spots for students and will need the buildings by September to ease overcrowding. Meanwhile, enrolment in the English schools is dwindling in the predominantly francophone district.

The minister told a news conference today the English Montreal School Board has until June 10 to come to an agreement. Otherwise, he intends to use a section of the Education Act that allows him to force a transfer that is deemed to be in the public interest.

Mr. Roberge also expressed anger that a letter he sent to the English Montreal School Board was leaked on Thursday, meaning many parents found out about the proposed closures through the media.

The letter says the English board will have to surrender General Vanier and Gerald McShane elementary schools as well as John Paul I high school to the Commission scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île.

