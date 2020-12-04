Quebec government to spend $18.6-million to improve Indigenous policing

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière and Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault look on as Akwesasne Mohawk police chief Shawn Dulude responds to reporters at a news conference in Quebec City, on Dec. 4, 2020. Simon Clark /The Canadian Press

The Quebec government says it will spend $18.6 million over the next five years to improve policing in Indigenous communities.

Among the measures announced at a news conference today is funding to enable members of Indigenous police services to stay in their communities while taking specialized training courses that enable them to investigate crimes such as sexual assaults.

Currently those courses are only offered at the provincial police academy.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it will also fund basic police training for up to 24 members of Indigenous communities a year and take steps to encourage more people from those communities to consider a career in policing.

The move comes after an inquiry overseen by retired judge Jacques Viens issued a damning report last year on the relationship between public servants in Quebec and Indigenous people.

That inquiry was launched after a number of Indigenous women in Val-d’Or, Que., accused police of sexual assault and other forms of abuse. A report on the investigation into those allegations by the province’s police watchdog released in October was also highly critical.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.