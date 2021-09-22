 Skip to main content
Quebec government to table bill banning anti-vaccine protests near schools and hospitals

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
People attend an anti-vaccine protest in Montreal, on Sept. 5.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Francois Legault says he will table a bill on Thursday to ban anti-vaccine protests near schools and hospitals.

The Quebec premier told reporters he will introduce the bill to his caucus this afternoon.

Does my province have COVID-19 vaccine passports, mandates or public restrictions? The rules across Canada

Earlier today, the three main opposition parties said it’s unacceptable that protesters are approaching children in an attempt to influence them against following health orders and getting vaccinated. They say they are ready to work with the government to adopt the law quickly.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the spokesperson for the Quebec solidaire party, says he supports the bill but warns he doesn’t want it to ban other types of protests outside schools, such as demonstrations by parents who support public education.

Since school resumed last month, five protests have taken place outside primary and secondary schools in Montreal. Protests have also taken place outside hospitals.

In 2016, Quebec banned protests within 50 metres of abortion clinics.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

