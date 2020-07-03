Quebec gymnast Thierry Pellerin arrested for alleged sex offences against minors

Quebec gymnast Thierry Pellerin has been arrested at his home near Quebec City for alleged sex offences committed against several minors.

Police in Levis say the 22-year-old athlete was arrested Thursday and will appear in court later today, where he could face charges of luring a child, invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Police said in a news release that the investigation began last month when they were made aware of a potential child-luring situation.

Search and arrest warrants were issued, and provincial police technological crime specialists helped the Levis police investigators analyze the suspect’s electronics.

Police say Pellerin, who competes internationally, was often in contact with minor-aged athletes and allegedly used social media to commit the crimes.

Levis police say there could be more victims, and they are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.

