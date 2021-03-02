Quebec has reached deal to allow pharmacies to administer COVID-19 vaccines by mid-March, source says

The Quebec government has reached a deal with pharmacies that will allow them to start administering COVID-19 vaccines by mid-March.

A source close to the provincial government who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the agreement, which was first reported today by 98.5 FM.

About 50 pharmacies in the Montreal area will be the first to receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine before the program is extended to pharmacies across the province.

Health Minister Christian Dube is scheduled to release details of the plan at an afternoon news conference.

COVID-19 vaccinations are open to Quebecers aged 85 and older in outlying regions, while they are open to people as young as 70 in the Montreal area.

Quebec is reporting 588 new cases of COVID-19 today as well as eight more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Hospitalizations rose by 16 to 628, and 121 people were in intensive care, a drop of one.

