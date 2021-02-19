Quebec has underestimated the size of its debt by $12-billion, auditor-general says

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Auditor-General Guylaine Leclerc speaks at the legislature, in Quebec City, on June 3, 2020. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s auditor-general says the province has underestimated the size of its debt by $12-billion.

Guylaine Leclerc told a legislative committee today she plans to table a report on the situation in March.

She says her upcoming report will clearly explain to Quebeckers why she feels the province’s debt is being underestimated by the government.

Story continues below advertisement

Leclerc says the situation is akin to someone receiving a credit card bill and saying the minimum payment is all they owe.

Quebec’s Finance Department estimates the province’s gross debt will be $220.8-billion by March 31, or 50.5 per cent of GDP.

Leclerc also told the committee her office may investigate the no-bid contracts that were awarded by the government during the pandemic.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.