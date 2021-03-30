Quebec health institute confirms 429 additional COVID-19 cases involving variants of concern

Quebec’s public health institute says it has confirmed 429 additional COVID-19 cases that involve variants of concern.

The institute says today that there are now 1,134 confirmed cases of the more transmissible variants in the province.

It says it has also detected 468 suspected cases of variants, bringing the total of suspected cases to 6,948. It takes at least seven days to confirm suspected cases through a sequencing test.

Health authorities in the province reported 864 new cases of COVID-19 today and seven additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, including one within the previous 24 hours.

The Health Department says the number of hospitalizations rose by 10 from yesterday to 487, while the number of people in intensive care rose by six, to 126.

Quebec has reported 310,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,658 deaths linked to the disease.

Dr. Theresa Tam says COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to smother the pandemic in Canada but she urges slow and cautious removal of public health restrictions so they can be of maximum benefit. Reopening too soon, especially as more contagious variants spread, will likely just mean slamming things shut again after people get sick. The Canadian Press

