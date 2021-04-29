Quebec health institute projects steep drop in new COVID-19 cases in province by mid-May to early June

Open this photo in gallery People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, on April 24, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s public health institute says it expects the number of new, daily COVID-19 infections in the province to drop quickly by mid-May or early June because of the pace of vaccinations.

Marc Brisson, with Institut national de sante publique du Quebec, told reporters today the projections are optimistic, especially for the Montreal area, because of the expected deliveries of vaccines over the next few weeks.

Brisson, however, said that in hard-hit regions such as Quebec City and Outaouais, in the western part of the province, relaxing public health orders could lead to exponential growth in infections in the weeks before vaccines begin to reduce the number of new cases.

Quebec is reporting 1,042 news cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including three in the past 24 hours. Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 20, to 623, and 165 people were in intensive care, a rise of four.

The province says 69,501 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday, for a total of 3,039,512.

Quebec has reported a total of 348,732 COVID-19 infections and 10,913 deaths linked to the virus; it has 9,954 active reported cases.

Health Minister Christian Dube is scheduled later today to unveil the government’s vaccination rollout for the general population.

