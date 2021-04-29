 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Quebec health institute projects steep drop in new COVID-19 cases in province by mid-May to early June

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, on April 24, 2021.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s public health institute says it expects the number of new, daily COVID-19 infections in the province to drop quickly by mid-May or early June because of the pace of vaccinations.

Marc Brisson, with Institut national de sante publique du Quebec, told reporters today the projections are optimistic, especially for the Montreal area, because of the expected deliveries of vaccines over the next few weeks.

Brisson, however, said that in hard-hit regions such as Quebec City and Outaouais, in the western part of the province, relaxing public health orders could lead to exponential growth in infections in the weeks before vaccines begin to reduce the number of new cases.

Quebec is reporting 1,042 news cases of COVID-19 today and 10 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including three in the past 24 hours. Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 20, to 623, and 165 people were in intensive care, a rise of four.

The province says 69,501 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday, for a total of 3,039,512.

Quebec has reported a total of 348,732 COVID-19 infections and 10,913 deaths linked to the virus; it has 9,954 active reported cases.

Health Minister Christian Dube is scheduled later today to unveil the government’s vaccination rollout for the general population.

Health columnist André Picard outlines how kids could be back in classrooms in the fall, starting with getting all adults vaccinated by Canada Day, followed by a program of vaccinating children with an approved reduced dose ahead of school resuming in September. The Globe and Mail

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

