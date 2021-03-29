 Skip to main content
Quebec health minister monitoring hospital capacity as third wave of COVID-19 hits province

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube responds to a question during a news conference in Montreal, on March 29, 2021.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says a third wave of COVID-19 has hit the province but the government isn’t planning to tighten health restrictions in the short term.

Dube told reporters today a rise in cases is expected because of the increased presence of more contagious novel coronavirus variants.

But he says the number of hospitalizations, particularly of intensive care patients, will dictate whether the government reverses its decision to ease restrictions, including its choice to allow high school students back in schools full time in the Montreal area.

The province is reporting 891 new COVID-19 cases today and five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including two in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by three, to 477, and 120 people were in intensive care, a rise of six.

The province administered 38,801 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, for a total of 1,261,855.

Quebec has reported a total of 309,202 COVID-19 infections and 10,651 deaths linked to the virus.

Quebec Premier François Legault has received his first dose of vaccine. He defended his decision to continue loosening COVID-19 restrictions in the province amid a rise in the number of new cases. The Canadian Press

