Canada

Quebec health minister stands by goal to vaccinate health workers by Oct. 15

The Canadian Press
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube responds to a question during a news conference in Montreal on Sept. 7.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s health minister says the province’s health-care workers will have to have both doses of COVID-19 vaccine by mid-October or risk being suspended.

Christian Dube says he remains firm on his goal of ensuring the 20,000 workers in the network who are not yet fully vaccinated get their shots.

Asked today about the target, Dube says it’s still possible to vaccinate 20,000 health workers – which includes 10,000 who are in direct contact with patients – by the deadline.

But he has asked regional health officials to prepare a contingency plan in the event vaccination targets aren’t met.

Dube says some workers could be assigned to administrative tasks from home.

He says the government also wants to attract at least 4,000 nurses to work in the public network through various financial incentives, which have yet to be announced.

