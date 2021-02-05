Quebec Health Minister urges anyone with minor COVID-19 symptoms to get tested

Open this photo in gallery People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, on Jan. 31, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s health minister is urging people with even minor COVID-19 symptoms to get tested as officials try to catch new, more contagious variants of the virus.

Christian Dube said today there are eight confirmed cases of the U.K. variant in Quebec but says that doesn’t mean it’s not spreading more widely in the province.

Dube says officials are concerned but remain vigilant and want people to get tested quickly, particularly those with school-age children.

The health minister says Quebec’s vaccine campaign has slowed to a trickle due to lack of stock; he says the province administered 4,140 doses Thursday for a total of 248,673.

Quebec is reporting 1,101 COVID-19 infections and 33 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including seven within the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations dropped by 30, to 1,040, and 168 people were in intensive care, a drop of seven.

Retail stores, personal-care salons and museums across Quebec will be allowed to reopen next week, Premier François Legault announced Tuesday. The province will also return to a colour-coded system with different restrictions in place in some regions, however a curfew will remain across Quebec. The Canadian Press

