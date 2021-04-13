Quebec hits 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line at a walk-in clinic to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Montreal on April 11, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec has now administered more than two million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Health Minister Christian Dube announced the milestone Tuesday, noting that 25 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose.

Public health authorities said 56,620 doses of vaccine were administered Monday, for a total of 2,005,106.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

The province opened inoculations in recent days to essential workers and those with chronic illnesses and some underlying conditions that put them at risk of COVID-19.

People aged 60 and over across the province are eligible for the shot, and those 55 and over can get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The province will next begin vaccinating the rest of the population and has committed to giving a vaccine to every adult who wants one by the Fete nationale holiday on June 24.

Quebec reported 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 12 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including three in the previous 24 hours. The Health Department said the number of hospitalizations rose by 13, to 643, and 150 people were in intensive care, a rise of eight.

Quebec City reported the highest number of new cases in the province Tuesday, with 341. It was followed by Montreal with 300.

There are 406.9 active cases per 100,000 people in Quebec City, according to the province’s public health institute. The only other region in the province with more than 300 active cases per 100,000 people is the Chaudiere-Appalaches region, south of Quebec City, with 346.8.

Across Quebec there are 154.3 active cases per 100,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Francois Legault and Quebec’s public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, will join Dube for a COVID-19 briefing in Quebec City this afternoon.

Quebec is bringing back an 8 p.m. curfew in the Montreal area and extending a lockdown order in three cities and one region as it tightens COVID-19 restrictions for the second time in just three days. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.