Quebec home daycare workers' union reaches agreement-in-principle with province, ending strike

A union representing Quebec home daycare workers says an agreement-in-principle has been reached with the province, putting an end to a general strike that began last Monday.

The FIPEQ-CSQ union says the deal, reached today with Quebec’s families department, means that parents will be able to send their children back to daycare as of Monday.

The details of the agreement are expected to be revealed tomorrow by the union, which represents about 10,000 home daycare workers in Quebec.

The workers, who have been demanding higher wages, began a general strike on Sept. 21 amid stalled contract negotiations.

Quebec Families Minister Mathieu Lacombe confirmed on Twitter that a deal was reached, saying it was excellent news for children and their parents who will once again have access to daycare services.

Union members are expected to vote on the deal from Oct. 2-4 and the results of that vote will be released on Oct. 5.

