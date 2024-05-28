Quebec homeowner recalls moment tornado hit his farmhouse west of Montreal

Open this photo in gallery: A man looks at the damage in Très-Saint-Rédempteur, Que., on May 28.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A homeowner in western Quebec is recounting a narrow escape after his home was hit by a tornado Monday afternoon.

Daniel Gélinas was having a coffee in his house in Très-Saint-Rédempteur, near the Ontario-Quebec border, when he noticed swirling clouds and saw part of his deck fly by.

He said he just had time to grab his dog and run to the basement before the tornado hit, ripping the roof off his home, flattening his garage and scattering his belongings across the street.

Environment Canada confirmed today that a tornado hit southwestern Quebec at around 5:30 p.m. Monday and said a team from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project was en route to confirm its strength and trajectory.

Très-Saint-Rédempteur Mayor Julie Lemieux says the tornado toppled trees and damaged several homes and farm buildings in the community as well as in nearby Rigaud, but officials don’t believe anyone was injured.

Gélinas and his wife Julia Asselstine say they’re still in shock to see their four years of hard work restoring the property blown away, but they are relieved to be safe, and they say they’ll rebuild.