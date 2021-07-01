Quebec housing shortages no longer just a big-city problem

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Quebec housing shortages no longer just a big-city problem

Morgan Lowrie
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

For sale and sold signs in downtown Montreal, April 8, 2021.

Christinne Muschi/The Globe and Mail

It isn’t easy to find an apartment in St-Donat, Que., these days, much less an affordable one.

An influx of city dwellers seeking more space has caused housing demand to surge in the community 130 kilometres north of Montreal, leaving a shortage of affordable apartments for the young people it desperately needs to work in local businesses during the tourist season.

“Rental housing that isn’t too expensive? There isn’t any more, or (units) are very, very rare or not good quality,” Mayor Joe Deslauriers said in a recent interview.

Story continues below advertisement

Most residential leases in Quebec expire July 1, resulting in many Quebecers spending Canada Day packing up their belongings and moving to a new home. The frantic rush this time of year for apartments heightens concerns over shortages and affordability that inevitably focus on big cities such as Montreal. But increasingly, even small towns and rural areas are witnessing housing crunches.

Data released by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation in May shows that rental vacancy rates for apartments in cities of 10,000 people or fewer stood at 1.5 per cent – the lowest of any province. In many Quebec communities, the vacancy rate is zero, especially for larger apartments of two or three bedrooms.

Small-town officials say COVID-19 didn’t create the problem but exacerbated issues that were already present. Those include a lack of traditional apartment blocks in small towns, rising home prices, the popularity of vacation rental sites such as Airbnb and the challenges of attracting developers.

Nowhere is the issue more pressing than in Iles-de-la-Madeleine, a small island archipelago in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, north of Prince Edward Island. Vacancy rates for many types of rentals sit at zero per cent, according to legislature member Joel Arseneau.

Home sale prices on the island, he said, have risen 60 per cent in the last year, adding that many of the sales are going to seasonal residents or to people who want to rent the homes for profit.

Arseneau helped put in place a crisis team earlier this year after receiving calls about some 40 people who he said would have been left “literally in the street” or forced to live in a tent during the summer. He said local authorities are still working with the Red Cross to help about half a dozen families.

Arseneau said both he and municipal officials have been working to get more housing built. A bill passed in the legislature last year has given the municipality the right to subsidize property taxes for developers who build rental housing. Another program that would allow it to subsidize construction costs is in the works.

Story continues below advertisement

The idea of limiting short-term rentals may eventually be on the table, but it’s a tricky proposition in a place where many residents depend on the lucrative tourism sector to pay their bills.

While there’s been interest from developers, Arseneau said building isn’t easy in the region due to its remoteness, high construction costs, limited land and labour shortages. “We need at least 100 homes, but in the next year will we be able to build 20, 40, 50?” he said.

“It would be ambitious to say we will eliminate the deficit completely.”

The situation is also serious in the Bas-St-Laurent region, where the vacancy rate for three-bedroom apartments in Rimouski, Que., has fallen to 0.2 per cent, leaving “almost no apartments for families,” according to Alexandre Cadieux, spokesman for community housing group Comite Logement Rimouski-Neigette.

Cadieux said the low vacancy rate in the region on the lower shore of the St. Lawrence River means landlords can discriminate, with some opting not to rent to new immigrants or people with large families.

Catherine Leviten-Reid, an associate professor in community development at Cape Breton University, says rural communities face particular challenges when it comes to tackling housing issues. Those communities, she adds, often lack services such as homeless shelters and housing advocacy groups.

Story continues below advertisement

Furthermore, there’s a lack of data about rural housing and homelessness, which makes it harder for politicians and community groups to act, Leviten-Reid said in a recent interview.

“If your population size is less than 10,000, then you only have data collected on your rental housing market once every five years, and so that, as you can imagine, is a real problem,” she said.

While housing issues are complex, Leviten-Reid said solutions exist. Limiting short-term vacation rentals is one. Longer term, she said, there’s a need to build “permanently affordable” long-term rentals, likely developed by the non-profit sector.

Back in St-Donat, Deslauriers said he’s considering a number of options to increase housing, including exploring the idea of non-profit co-ops. He said he’s also hoping the province will step in by developing more social housing and reducing the red tape for developers to access programs that incentivize them to build affordable homes.

Deslauriers said the town’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic depends on it.

There are hundreds of jobs available in the town, but he admits most aren’t highly paid, and businesses are being forced to cut hours because they can’t attract workers.

Story continues below advertisement

“To be able to work, people have to be able to house themselves,” he said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies