Canada

Quebec independent investigators examine shooting of five people, including cop

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
A Montreal police officer and three civilians injured in a shooting in the city’s Old Port early Sunday are in stable condition, Quebec’s police watchdog said, as its investigation into what happened continues.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, the Independent Investigations Bureau (BEI) said a 33-year-old man who was shot by police after allegedly opening fire on officers is also in stable condition in hospital.

The bureau said its probe into the incident is ongoing and it would release no further information.

The shooting occurred after Montreal police responded to a complaint of noise and loud music around 2 a.m. Sunday, the BEI said in its initial report.

When three officers arrived at the scene, a man fired in their direction, hitting one of the officers.

Police fired back, the BEI said, and struck the 33-year-old man who allegedly had been shooting at them.

Three other civilians were also hit by bullets in the exchange of gunfire, the bureau said.

Eight BEI investigators have been assigned to the case and Quebec provincial police are providing two forensic technicians to support the investigation.

The BEI investigates all incidents involving police in Quebec in which a civilian dies or is injured.

