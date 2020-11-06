Quebec institute says it doesn’t expect new COVID-19 cases in province to exceed hospital capacity

Open this photo in gallery A health-care worker speaks to people as they wait in line at a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Oct. 25, 2020 Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A Quebec public health institute in says it doesn’t expect the number of new COVID-19 cases in the province to exceed the capacity of the province’s hospital over the next four weeks.

The National Institute of Excellence in Health and Social Services says it is worried, however, that the situation outside of the Montreal area could change.

Meanwhile, two people are dead and 39 people are in hospital due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at a private seniors residence in the Gaspe region, northeast of Quebec City.

Quebec is reporting 1,133 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.

Provincial health authorities say 539 people are currently in hospital, an increase of one from the previous day, of those 77 are in intensive care, a decline of five from the previous day.

There have now been a total of 112,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Quebec and 6,403 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.

The Quebec government has no plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions that have closed gyms, restaurants and other businesses in much of the province. Premier François Legault says despite a Montreal public-health document calling for a loosening of measures, the COVID-19 fight is not won in Montreal or the surrounding regions. The Canadian Press

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

