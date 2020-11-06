 Skip to main content

Quebec institute says it doesn’t expect new COVID-19 cases in province to exceed hospital capacity

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A health-care worker speaks to people as they wait in line at a COVID-19 testing clinic, in Montreal, on Oct. 25, 2020

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A Quebec public health institute in says it doesn’t expect the number of new COVID-19 cases in the province to exceed the capacity of the province’s hospital over the next four weeks.

The National Institute of Excellence in Health and Social Services says it is worried, however, that the situation outside of the Montreal area could change.

Meanwhile, two people are dead and 39 people are in hospital due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at a private seniors residence in the Gaspe region, northeast of Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec is reporting 1,133 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.

Provincial health authorities say 539 people are currently in hospital, an increase of one from the previous day, of those 77 are in intensive care, a decline of five from the previous day.

There have now been a total of 112,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Quebec and 6,403 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.

The Quebec government has no plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions that have closed gyms, restaurants and other businesses in much of the province. Premier François Legault says despite a Montreal public-health document calling for a loosening of measures, the COVID-19 fight is not won in Montreal or the surrounding regions. The Canadian Press

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies